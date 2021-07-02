(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 2)
Changing industrial landscape
: Government, businesses should look far into the future
The share prices of Kakao and Naver are rising steeply, and so it may not be long before these stocks emerge as market leaders as their combined market capitalization hovers around 145 trillion won ($128 billion). In the past week, Kakao's market value averaged 75 trillion won, and that of Naver also approached 70 trillion won, taking third and fourth place in individual corporate rankings.
The two companies' combined market capitalization is approaching 150 trillion won, which is the total market value of the Hyundai Motor Group's 12 affiliates. The automotive group is the fourth-largest business conglomerate in Korea, following Samsung Group, with a combined market value of 687 trillion won, the SK Group (212 trillion won), and the LG Group (153 trillion won).
The two companies have risen to challenge the big four groups' rankings in just two decades. Stock prices reflect businesses' future values; and the two platform companies exemplify how Korea's industry is changing rapidly. That does not mean, of course, that one can undervalue the importance of Korea's manufacturing industries. Manufacturing was the pioneer that spearheaded the country's industrialization, however, a country's flagship industries cannot help but reflect the flow of the times.
The meteoric rise of Naver and Kakao signals significant changes in the industrial landscape. The platform industry cannot replace the manufacturing sector entirely, but it is also true that the chances of success are high in the newly emerging sectors. If the government approaches these changes from the dichotomous perspective of either manufacturing or the platform industry, it might end up making policies that do not fit the actual industrial landscape.
The nation needs to invest and concentrate its resources in industries with high growth potential. An enterprise's future depends on whether or not it can preempt the future. The same should be said about policymaking. Policies reach their maximum intended effects only when they are one step ahead of the times. To ensure this, policymakers should be able to read the market and grasp its flow. Bureaucrats should make quick and appropriate decisions when the industrial landscape shifts, therefore Korea needs policymakers' hunches to be better now more than ever before.
