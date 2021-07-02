(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 2)

The government should be held accountable for the surge in daily Covid-19 cases. Elated by relatively speedy inoculations, it was too busy patting itself on the back. The spread of the Delta variant could be a worry. It is not the time to relax. The health authorities must delay the implementation of eased distancing rules even more in the Greater Seoul area if necessary. As of June 30, 15.3 million citizens, or 29.0 percent of the entire population, was vaccinated. We still have a long way to go. The government needs to consider the idea of shortening the interval between the two AstraZeneca shots to four weeks and reconsider the exemption of self-isolation for travelers who got Chinese vaccines.