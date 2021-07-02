Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 July 02, 2021
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
June 29 -- N.K. leader says 'crucial case' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
30 -- U.S. aware of NK leader Kim's remarks on 'grave incident' in anti-pandemic steps: State Dept.
July 1 -- N.K. leader vows to elevate relations with China to new strategic point
-- U.S. shortlists N. Korea among worst nations in trafficking of humans
-- U.S. awaits constructive response from Pyongyang for dialogue: State Dept.
