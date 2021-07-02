(LEAD) 4 players added to men's Olympic football team in special roster expansion

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min was left off despite getting approval from his Premier League club. Because the Olympic tournament is outside FIFA's jurisdiction, clubs aren't under any obligation to release players for the occasion, as they would be for World Cup or international friendlies. It can put players in a tough place between club responsibilities and national team duties. Son had cleared the hurdle with Tottenham, but Kim Hak-bum still went in a different direction.

