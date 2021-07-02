Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #finance minister #G20 #corproate tax

S. Korean, French finance ministers discuss cooperation ahead of G-20 meeting

09:56 July 02, 2021

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The finance ministers of South Korea and France have held a virtual meeting to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and agenda items ahead of a key international financial meeting, Seoul's finance ministry said Friday.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire had an online meeting on Thursday ahead of next week's meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of 20 (G-20) economies, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors will meet in Venice, Italy, on July 9-10 to discuss economic and financial issues, including the overhaul of a global corporate tax scheme.

The ministers also voiced optimism that their nations will further strengthen cooperation in various fields, including the digitalized economy and green energy, according to the ministry.

This photo, provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on July 2, 2021, shows South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki holding a virutal meeting with his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK