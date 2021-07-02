Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #Ed Sheeran #Permission to Dance #new song

BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week

11:46 July 02, 2021

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- K-pop juggernaut BTS will release a new song, "Permission to Dance," co-written by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, next week, its agency said Friday.

The tracklist of the upcoming physical CD version of "Butter," unveiled on the septet's official social media account, includes two songs -- "Butter," a summer number topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five straight weeks, and "Permission to Love" -- along with their instrumental versions.

The new CD single will hit shelves next Friday.

The new Ed Sheeran-penned single will be a song that "moves the rhythm in people's hearts," said Big Hit Music, the K-pop band's management agency.

The English artist wrote the song, along with high-profile producers, including Steve Mac, Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews, according to the agency.

This marks the second project that Sheeran has collaborated with the seven-piece act, following "Make It Right" on the 2020 album "Map of the Soul: 7."

The hype has been running high for the new release after the British singer said during a U.S. radio interview last week that he wrote a song for BTS' new record.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows the tracklist of K-pop superstar BTS' single CD "Butter," set to be released July 9, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This image, provided by Big Hit Music, shows the concept photo of a physical CD version of the latest BTS hit song "Butter," which will be released July 9, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK