Unification ministry says it does not know about Moon-Kim letter exchanges

11:39 July 02, 2021

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Friday said it is not aware of anything in connection with a news report that President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un exchanged letters to discuss the possibility of a video summit.

On Friday, a local newspaper reported that Moon and Kim exchanged personal letters and discussed ways to resume inter-Korean talks via a virtual summit around the time of Moon's summit meeting with U.S. President Biden in May.

"We do not know in regard to the contents of the news report," Cha Deok-cheol, deputy spokesperson at the unification ministry, said during a regular press briefing.

Cha, however, added that South Korea is equipped to hold an inter-Korean virtual summit anytime as it has completed setting up a conference room specifically designed to hold negotiations with the North via a video system in April.

