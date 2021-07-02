Seoul stocks trim gains amid virus worries
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed early gains late Friday morning as concerns of spreading new coronavirus cases offset positive impact from solid U.S. economic data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.49 points, or 0.08 percent, to trade at 3,284.55 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks pared half of their gains amid woes over a potential surge in variant cases.
South Korea added 826 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest daily tally in nearly six months.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.38 percent on improving manufacturing and jobless data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 climbed 0.13 and 0.52 percent, respectively.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.12 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 1.2 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver added 0.48 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics traded flat.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 1.24 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem increased 0.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,134.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.65 won from the previous session's close.
