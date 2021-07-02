S. Korean delegation to visit 3 Latin American countries for agricultural cooperation talks
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean delegation will visit three Latin American countries next week for talks on agricultural cooperation in digital and eco-friendly technologies, the foreign ministry said Friday.
The delegation, consisting of officials from the foreign ministry and the state-run Rural Development Administration (RDA), will embark on the weeklong trip Monday that will take them to Colombia, Costa Rica and Guatemala, the ministry said.
The visit comes as the Moon Jae-in government has been pushing to diversify its diplomacy by expanding cooperation with countries in Southeast Asia and Central America.
During the visit, they are scheduled to meet with senior officials of those countries, including the agriculture ministers, and discuss cooperation in areas like processing and manufacturing of agricultural and livestock products and how to help improve farming communities and their incomes.
While in Guatemala, the delegation will also co-host a forum on agricultural cooperation to address the need for strengthening green and digital partnerships in agricultural sectors.
They will also discuss ways to promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation in climate change and food security, the ministry said.
