The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(LEAD) Ex-prosecutor general's mother-in-law gets 3-year prison term
SEOUL -- The mother-in-law of former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, a leading presidential hopeful, was sentenced to three years in prison Friday, kicking off a political firestorm ahead of the 2022 election.
The local district court in Uijeongbu, 23 kilometers north of Seoul, convicted the 74-year-old, surnamed Choi, of collaborating with three business partners to establish a medical foundation and open a long-term care hospital for senior citizens in February 2013, despite having no medical qualifications.
New cases at nearly 6-month high, greater Seoul on verge of another wave of pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases soared to a nearly six-month high Friday as infections in the greater Seoul area continued to spike amid woes over a potential surge in variant cases.
The country reported 826 more COVID-19 cases, including 765 local infections, raising the total caseload to 158,549, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(2nd LD) Inflation growth hits over 2 pct for 3rd straight month in June
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices grew more than 2 percent for the third straight month in June on higher prices of farm and oil products, data showed Friday, underscoring expectations that a rate hike within this year may become more plausible amid an economic recovery.
The consumer price index rose 2.4 percent on-year in June, slowing from a 2.6 percent on-year gain the previous month, the fastest rise in more than nine years, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Unification ministry says it does not know about Moon-Kim letter exchanges
SEOUL -- The unification ministry on Friday said it is not aware of anything in connection with a news report that President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un exchanged letters to discuss the possibility of a video summit.
On Friday, a local newspaper reported that Moon and Kim exchanged personal letters and discussed ways to resume inter-Korean talks via a virtual summit around the time of Moon's summit meeting with U.S. President Biden in May.
Seoul stocks trim gains amid virus worries
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks trimmed early gains late Friday morning as concerns of spreading new coronavirus cases offset positive impact from solid U.S. economic data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.49 points, or 0.08 percent, to trade at 3,284.55 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Moon marks S. Korea's feat against Japan's industrial material export control
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in attended an event Friday to commemorate South Korea's successful response so far to Japan's unilateral export curbs.
He described Tokyo's measure, launched in early July 2019, as tantamount to a "surprise attack." It restricted exports of three key industrial materials -- photoresist, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide -- to South Korea, apparently in protest against its handling of diplomatic issues related to shared history.
S. Korea to face Argentina in pre-Olympic football tuneup
SEOUL -- South Korea will host Argentina in the first of their two tuneup matches before the Tokyo Olympic men's football tournament, the sport's national federation announced Friday.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said the match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on July 13 at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, about 50 kilometers south of Seoul.
Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung invited to Academy membership
SEOUL -- Two South Korean actresses, including Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung, have been invited to the membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) that organizes the prestigious Academy Awards.
In the 2021 list of new members in the filmmaking industry released Thursday (U.S. time), AMPAS unveiled the names of 395 artists and experts in the filmmaking industry from 50 countries.
S. Korean, French finance ministers discuss cooperation ahead of G-20 meeting
SEOUL -- The finance ministers of South Korea and France have held a virtual meeting to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and agenda items ahead of a key international financial meeting, Seoul's finance ministry said Friday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire had an online meeting on Thursday ahead of next week's meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of 20 (G-20) economies, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
(2nd LD) U.S. shortlists N. Korea among worst nations in trafficking of humans
WASHINGTON -- The United States has again shortlisted North Korea as a nation complicit in human trafficking and forced labor, an annual U.S. report said Thursday.
The North Korean regime is one of 11 governments with a "policy or pattern" of human trafficking, according to the Trafficking in Persons Report.
(Yonhap Feature) Theaters abuzz with return to pre-pandemic level
SEOUL -- South Korean movie theaters are moving towards a rebound this summer, as blockbusters return to local theaters amid progress in vaccinations around the globe.
Movie stocks recovered much of their losses from the pandemic on expectations that several Hollywood mega-projects by Disney, Sony and Warner Bros. would roll out in the June-August peak season.
