Poll shows former prosecution chief Yoon slightly ahead of Gyeonggi Gov. Lee

Lee Nak-yon, formerly a prime minister and DP leader, came in third with 6 percent, followed by five minor contenders, who tied with 2 percent -- former Board of Audit and Inspection chief Choe Jae-hyeong, the main opposition People Power Party's leader Lee Jun-seok, former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, PPP lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo and former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae.