"He's a player that we must protect and love," Kim told reporters at the start of his final pre-Olympic training camp at the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, north of Seoul. "It breaks my heart not to have picked him. But he's played so much this year. He appeared in 51 matches for 3,996 minutes. There were some warning signs during his Premier League season, and I felt he faced a high risk of injury."

