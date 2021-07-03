Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon Seok-youl's mother-in-law jailed (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon Seok-youl put to test as mother-in-law imprisoned (Kookmin Daily)

-- Coronavirus infections double 12 days after easing of social distancing rules (Donga llbo)

-- Signs of 4th wave of large-scale coronavirus infections (Segye Times)

-- Lee Jae-myung says pro-Japan, U.S. occupation forces behind founding of S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Failure of policy on balanced regional growth (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prime minister asks umbrella labor union to refrain from staging massive rally amid pandemic (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Politician Yoon Seok-youl' stands on land mine as mother-in-law jailed (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Seoul mayor again seeks project to develop huge residential complexes around Han River (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung, SK hynix to pay digital tax abroad (Korea Economic Daily)

