S. Korea reports 794 additional COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed 794 new COVID-19 cases, local health authorities announced Saturday, amid worries about a potential fourth wave of large-scale infections nationwide.
The latest figure is down from 826 recorded the previous day, but it marked the second consecutive day that the nation's daily new virus cases stayed at around 800.
Among the additional infections, 748 were locally transmitted and 46 imported, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The total caseload here came to 159,342, with one more death reported, raising the death toll to 2,025
By region, 353 cases were found in Seoul, 247 in Gyeonggi Province and 14 in Incheon, accounting for 82.1 percent of the nation's new daily infections.
On Friday, the country reported the largest number of infections in nearly six months.
