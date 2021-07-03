Heavy rain advisory issued for almost all parts of S. Korea
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- A heavy rain advisory has been issued for the greater Seoul area and almost all parts of South Korea over the weekend, the state weather agency said Saturday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the heavy rain watch is to take effect in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital, at 5 p.m. Saturday.
A heavy rain advisory is issued when a three-hour precipitation of more than 60 millimeters or a 12-hour rainfall of more than 110 mm is predicted.
The KMA said it is difficult to block all the rain with an umbrella and asked people to be particularly careful against flash floods at valleys and rivers.
A heavy rain advisory already went into effect in Incheon, west of Seoul, earlier in the day, while the southern resort island of Jeju and almost all inland areas were put under the same advisory.
The KMA said that more than 150 mm of rain is expected to soak almost all parts of the nation, including Jeju, until Sunday morning, due to the influx of high temperature water vapor from the front of the low pressure.
