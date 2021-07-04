Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai-US investment

Hyundai to invest in U.S. battery startup SES: sources

22:45 July 04, 2021

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. will invest 114 billion won (US$100 million) in U.S. battery startup SolidEnergy Systems (SES) as it seeks to morph into a future mobility solutions provider, industry sources said Sunday.

Hyundai has expanded its investments in overseas companies with advanced future vehicle technologies and the latest investment in SES is part of that strategy, an industry source told Yonhap News Agency.

No details about the investment were available.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK