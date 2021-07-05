Go to Contents
07:12 July 05, 2021

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon Seok-youl, Lee Jae-myung take on each other for first time (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Third round of fight against COVID-19, even vaccines ineffective? (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung vs. non-Lee Jae-myung, clear fronts in ruling party's primary (Donga Ilbo)
-- Masking mandatory even for vaccinated people in Seoul, outdoor drinking banned from 10 p.m. (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon Seok-youl, Lee Jae-myung clash over historical views (Segye Times)
-- Top 2 front-runners of presidential election argue over historical views in first clash (Chosun Ilbo)
-- War of history in presidential election (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Facing troubles, Yoon Seok-youl ignites 'red-baiting' controversy (Hankyoreh)
-- Despite serious disaster law, 70 pct go unpunished (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Burdens of real estate tax lead citizens to opt for illegal practices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Property inheritance surges to unprecedented level, new wave of buoyant economics (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Back to masking in Seoul as cases spike (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's push to reopening is already backfiring (Korea Herald)
-- Ex-top prosecutor faces series of ethical lapse allegations (Korea Times)
(END)

