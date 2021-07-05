Seoul stocks extend gains late Mon. morning on tech, bio gains
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Monday morning, led by strong advances in tech and bio shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 15.28 points, or 0.47 percent, to trade at 3,297.06 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a solid start on speculations of improved corporate earnings. Tech large caps Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings guidance this week.
Concerns about the recent spread of the new coronavirus and its variants drove up bio stocks.
South Korea's daily new virus cases stayed in the 700s for the third day in a row Monday, prompting health authorities to warn against the spread of the highly contagious delta strain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.75 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.22 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Celltrion jumped 2.82 percent, and internet portal operator Naver edged up 0.12 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem increased 2.12 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.42 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,128.9 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.1 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)