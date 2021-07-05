Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-------------------
New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases stayed in the 700s for the third day in a row Monday, as health authorities warned against the spread of the more contagious delta coronavirus variant.
The country reported 711 more COVID-19 cases, including 644 local infections, raising the total caseload to 160,795, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-------------------
(2nd LD) Ko Jin-young captures 1st LPGA win of season in Texas
SEOUL -- World No. 2 Ko Jin-young has found the LPGA winner's circle for the first time in 2021.
The South Korean star captured the Volunteers of America Classic at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, on Sunday (local time), beating Matilda Castren of Finland by one stroke.
-------------------
N. Korea hit recently with greater volatility in prices, exchange rate: ministry
SEOUL -- North Korea is faced with greater volatility in foreign exchange rates and prices of goods, the unification ministry said Monday, amid economic challenges fueled by the protracted coronavirus pandemic.
"The government is keeping an eye on the volatility of major economic indices, including the prices of goods and currency exchange," Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
-------------------
(LEAD) Ex-Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon declares presidential bid
SEOUL -- Ex-Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon officially launched his presidential bid Monday, pledging to recover the country's dwindling middle class.
Lee, also a former five-term lawmaker and ex-chief of the ruling Democratic Party, announced that he will join the race to win the party's ticket to run in the March 9 presidential election.
-------------------
Discussions under way on upcoming S. Korea-U.S. combined exercise: defense ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are discussing when and how to stage their annual summertime military exercise, the defense ministry said Monday, amid concerns the maneuvers could affect efforts to resume talks with North Korea.
The two sides usually hold the summertime drill in August. Sources said this year's exercise is expected to kick off around Aug. 10 for a three-week run and take the form of a computer-simulated command post exercise (CPX) without outdoor drills.
-------------------
(LEAD) Defense chief calls for close cooperation with USFK for swift OPCON transfer
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook called for speeding up South Korea's envisioned takeover of wartime operational control (OPCON) of its forces from the United States after new U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera took office last week, his office said Monday.
During a meeting to check on progress in efforts to retake OPCON, Suh "called for various consultations between top USFK officials, including its new commander, and the defense and military authorities to expedite the OPCON transfer based on the firm South Korea-U.S. alliance," according to the ministry.
-------------------
(Yonhap Interview) Int'l Red Cross stays committed to helping N. Korea, ready to resume assistance projects
SEOUL -- The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) remains committed to humanitarian assistance for North Korea and ready to resume suspended projects in the country as soon as coronavirus situations improve, the head of its office in Seoul said.
In a recent interview with Yonhap News Agency, David Maizlish, chief of the ICRC's Seoul mission, also took note of North Korea's recent emphasis on cooperation with the ICRC and other global humanitarian organizations amid its prolonged border closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
-------------------
S. Korea, Netherlands to hold virtual summit talks Wednesday
SEOUL -- The leaders of South Korea and the Netherlands will hold virtual summit talks this week on bilateral ties and global issues, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday.
President Moon Jae-in plans to have the summit with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
-------------------
Seoul Cinema to close after 42 years in business
SEOUL -- Another landmark movie theater in Seoul has decided to call it quits, apparently dropping out of its competition against large cinema chains amid the protracted COVID-19 crisis.
The Seoul Cinema, one of the oldest and representative movie theaters in the capital, said Monday it will close its doors at the end of August after 42 years in business.
