Samsung Heavy wins 654.5 bln won order for 3 LNG carriers
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has signed a 654.5 billion-won (US$579 million) deal to build three LNG carriers.
Under the deal with an unnamed Oceanian company, the 180,000-cubic meter LNG carriers will be delivered by February 2024, Samsung Heavy Industries said.
With the latest order, Samsung Heavy Industries has bagged orders for a total of 51 ships valued at $6.5 billion so far this year, achieving 71 percent of its annual order target of $9.1 billion, the company said.
The ships include six LNG carriers, 38 container carriers and seven oil tankers, Samsung Heavy Industries said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)