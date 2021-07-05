Rival parties to pass COVID-19 response extra budget bill by late July
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Rival parties agreed Monday to advance the latest COVID-19 response extra budget bill through the National Assembly by late July.
The agreement was made during a meeting earlier in the day between Rep. Han Byung-do and Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, deputy floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party, respectively.
Under the agreement, the parties will work toward approving the supplementary budget bill in a plenary parliamentary meeting by July 23 and host a related parliamentary speech by the Moon Jae-in administration Thursday.
Earlier this month, the government proposed an extra budget of 33 trillion won (US$29.2 billion) to fund another round of COVID-19 relief aid packages.
Including stimulus checks for people in the bottom 80 percent income bracket and financial assistance for smaller merchants ravaged by antivirus business restrictions, the upcoming 36 trillion-won virus relief packages will be financed by the extra budget, the second of its kind so far this year.
