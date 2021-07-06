Key S. Korea-related events of 2020 summarized in Yonhap's new almanac
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday published an English-language almanac summarizing major news events and policies that occurred in and were related to South Korea in 2020.
The Korea Annual 2021, the sole English-language almanac published in South Korea, chronicles last year's major news stories in the areas of politics, economics, society, culture and sports. It also contains a section dedicated to events in North Korea.
Yonhap, South Korea's main news wire service, annually publishes the single-volume almanac to offer accurate and in-depth information on Korea to foreign government organs, international organizations and businesses, diplomatic missions and observers of Korea-related news and developments.
The latest version of the almanac covers events like the new coronavirus pandemic, the ruling Democratic Party's landslide victory in the April 15 general elections and the country's soaring property prices and policy efforts to control them. It also summarizes superband BTS' global popularity, as well as major wins by director Bong Joon-ho's film "Parasite."
The North Korea section contains news on the North's political, economic, social, educational and sports events, as well as articles on developments in inter-Korean relations.
Published in handbook form, the almanac includes a chronology of Korea and explanations on key figures of 2020. Photos from major events are also included.
The 496-page book is priced at 30,000 won (US$25).
