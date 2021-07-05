Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Moon warns of stern punishment against acts of hampering antivirus fight
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in warned Monday again that the government will take stern measures against the violation of social distancing rules.
He made clear that illegal massive rallies cannot be an exception, apparently referring to collective action by the members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), a major umbrella labor union, last weekend.
(LEAD) Jungheung Construction chosen as preferred bidder for Daewoo E&C
SEOUL -- Jungheung Construction, a midsized local builder, has been named the preferred bidder to acquire a controlling stake in Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., an investment fund under the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) said Monday.
The 50.75 percent stake up for sale in Daewoo E&C is reportedly valued at around 2 trillion won (US$1.7 billion).
New Air Force chief meets bereaved family of late sexual abuse victim
SEOUL -- New Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho met Monday with the bereaved family of a late noncommissioned officer who took her own life after suffering from sexual abuse, and promised to reform the barracks culture to prevent similar incidents from recurring.
Park took office on Friday to succeed Lee Seong-yong, who stepped down last month to take responsibility over the death of the master sergeant, surnamed Lee.
(LEAD) Police summon 6 people over weekend mass rally
SEOUL -- Police said Monday they have summoned six people in connection with an illegal mass rally that took place in Seoul over the weekend.
An estimated 8,000 people took to the streets of Seoul's central Jongno Ward on Saturday to demand better working conditions and a higher minimum wage.
Rival parties to pass COVID-19 response extra budget bill by late July
SEOUL -- Rival parties agreed Monday to advance the latest COVID-19 response extra budget bill through the National Assembly by late July.
The agreement was made during a meeting earlier in the day between Rep. Han Byung-do and Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, deputy floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party, respectively.
Heavy rain forecast for southern regions early this week
SEOUL -- Southern South Korean regions will be hit with heavy rains early this week, while light rain is forecast for the greater Seoul area, the state weather agency said Monday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that up to 150 millimeters of rain are expected for the southern provinces of Jeolla and Gyeongsang between late Monday and early Tuesday.
Finance minister warns against excessive anticipation for home price gains
SEOUL -- South Korea's top economic policymaker warned Monday that there are still excessive expectations for further increases in home prices despite the government's repeated warning against speculative demand for houses.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki stressed the need to give a clear message to the market that the government has a strong commitment to curbing high-flying housing prices.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on earnings hope; KOSDAQ sets record for 3rd day
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Monday after a two-day slump, largely on speculations of solid corporate earnings in the second quarter. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 11.43 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 3,293.21 points.
