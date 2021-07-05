Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #politics

Main opposition party selects 20-something co-spokespeople

20:30 July 05, 2021

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- With a 36-year-old leader in charge, the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) selected a pair of 27-year-olds as its new co-spokespeople.

The party will continue to serve the youth, with Lim Seung-ho and Yang Jun-woo having finished first and second in the final round of the open audition for the PPP spokespeople positions.

Lim is a former deputy youth spokesman for the central-right Bareun Party. Yang was previously unemployed and, in his own words, "was playing video games at home and taking out trash until a few days ago."

Lee Jun-seok (R), head of the People Power Party, pose with the party's new spokespeople selected in an open audition program held in Seoul on July 5, 2021. From left are fourth-place Shin In-kyu, winner Lim Seung-ho, and runner-up Yang Jun-woo. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

The debate contest, televised live on the cable channel TV Chosun and the party's YouTube channel, was the brainchild of PPP's Harvard-educated chairman, Lee Jun-seok. PPP said 120,000 viewers took part in realtime voting via text messages.

"It's up to us spokespeople how Chairman Lee Jun-seok's political experiments are evaluated," Lim said after winning the contest.

Kim Yeon-joo, a 55-year-old former TV announcer, and Shin In-kyu, a 35-year-old attorney, placed third and fourth. They will be deputy spokespeople over the next six months.

Over the next two days, they will undergo two days of training on finer points of representing their party. It will include a lecture by former PPP spokesperson Kim Eun-hye on the role of a party spokesperson and on communication with the media.
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK