Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Presidential race runners talk about fair economy, but no one mentions climate, discrimination (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- One-third of gov't-led job-creating projects fail (Kookmin Daily)
-- Military to change leadership in preparation of wartime operational control transfer (Donga Ilbo)
-- State auditor finds 45 illegal, unfair cases in financial watchdog's affairs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un orders all defectors to be killed out of COVID-19 fears: report (Segye Times)
-- POSCO needs to spend its 30-year budget to comply with carbon-zero guidelines (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rising complaints about COVID-19 relief fund set for people in bottom 80 pct income bracket (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Female lawmaker comes to parliament with her baby (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential race in ruling party heats up against front-runner Lee Jae-myung (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Landfills in greater Seoul area expected to reach saturation point by 2025 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor to make vehicle through 'digital twin' technology (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Delta variant of coronavirus keeps growing in Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Biden marks 'independence' from COVID, but virus remains a threat (Korea Herald)
-- S, Korea, U.S. tilt toward downsizing combined drill (Korea Times)
