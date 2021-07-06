(LEAD) Hyundai temporarily halts Brazil plant on chip shortage
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Tuesday it temporarily suspended its Brazil plant due to lack of semiconductor parts.
Hyundai Motor said it has decided to halt the Piracicaba, Sao Paulo plant from Monday through July 11 amid a global chip shortage, a company spokesman said.
"Starting July 12, the plant will partially resume operations," he said.
Hyundai said it was planning to continue production at the Brazil plant with one shift despite the parts shortage after reducing output by one-third late last month.
The company used to produce 300,000 vehicles in the Brazil plant around the clock under a three-shift system.
It has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.
