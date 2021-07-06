Go to Contents
BOK chief to attend G-20 meeting of top financial officials

11:03 July 06, 2021

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's central bank will attend a Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers and top central bankers this week, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Tuesday.

BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol will head to Venice, Italy, on Wednesday to attend the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting.

During the meeting, Lee will discuss the global economic recovery, climate change and sustainable finance, the BOK said in a statement.

Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol speaks during a press meeting on the central bank's future monetary policies at the BOK headquarters in Seoul on May 27, 2021, in this photo provided by the bank. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

