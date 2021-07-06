BOK chief to attend G-20 meeting of top financial officials
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's central bank will attend a Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers and top central bankers this week, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Tuesday.
BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol will head to Venice, Italy, on Wednesday to attend the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting.
During the meeting, Lee will discuss the global economic recovery, climate change and sustainable finance, the BOK said in a statement.
