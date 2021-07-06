Seoul stocks extend gains late Tue. morning on tech, auto gains
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Tuesday morning amid strong advances by large tech and auto caps.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 18.08 points, or 0.55 percent, to trade at 3,311.29 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded higher due to expectations of improved corporate earnings, despite concerns about the new coronavirus variant.
Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings guidance Wednesday.
South Korea's daily new virus cases stayed in the 700s for the fourth day in a row Tuesday, prompting authorities to consider maintaining their distancing rules in the heavily populated greater Seoul.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.87 percent, and LG Electronics moved up 2.4 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.03 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.42 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia increased 0.45 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 1.15 percent, and internet portal operator Naver slipped 0.12 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem edged up 0.23 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,131.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.15 won from the previous session's close.
