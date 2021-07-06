Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
New cases over 700 for 4th day, distancing rules in greater Seoul likely to be maintained
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases stayed in the 700s for the fourth day in a row Tuesday, as health authorities struggle to prevent infections from spreading further amid concerns about a spike in cases of the contagious delta COVID-19 variant.
The country reported 746 more COVID-19 cases, including 690 local infections, raising the total caseload to 161,541, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Military reports 5 COVID-19 cases
SEOUL -- Four Army soldiers and an Air Force officer have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
Two soldiers in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after one of them first developed symptoms, while another soldier and an officer in Paju, some 35 km northwest of the capital, were found to be infected, also after one of them first tested positive, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Moon vows S. Korea's global role, responsibility as 'advanced nation'
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in declared South Korea's commitment Tuesday to playing a global role as an "advanced nation" recognized by the United Nations member states.
He was referring to a decision by the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) last week to reclassify South Korea into a group of advanced economies from that of Asian and African states.
-----------------
(LEAD) N.K. premier inspects economic sites, indicating his exclusion from recent reshuffle
SEOUL -- North Korea's Premier Kim Tok-hun made field inspection visits to economic sites, state media said Tuesday, confirming that he has been spared from a recent reshuffle carried out to fire officials responsible for causing a "crucial case" in the country's fight against the coronavirus.
Kim, also a member of the Presidium of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, "inspected several units concerning the national economy" and saw preparations to prevent flooding ahead of the summer monsoon season, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
-----------------
(LEAD) Hyundai temporarily halts Brazil plant on chip shortage
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Tuesday it temporarily suspended its Brazil plant due to lack of semiconductor parts.
Hyundai Motor said it has decided to halt the Piracicaba, Sao Paulo plant from Monday through July 11 amid a global chip shortage, a company spokesman said.
-----------------
Businesses to face 10-day closure for single breach of coronavirus rules: PM
SEOUL -- Restaurants, cafes and other businesses will face a strengthened penalty of a 10-day closure for just a one-time violation of new social distancing rules, the prime minister said Tuesday.
The new enforcement regulation set to go into effect Thursday is "a strong law that warrants a shutdown of 10 days for even a single violation of distancing rules," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during an interagency meeting to review the greater Seoul region's virus situation.
(END)