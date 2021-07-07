Samsung expects estimate-beating Q2 earnings on robust chip biz
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday expected market estimate-beating second-quarter earnings as its semiconductor business apparently offset a tepid performance from its mobile business.
In its earnings guidance, the South Korean tech giant estimated its operating profit at 12.5 trillion won (US$11 billion) for the April-June period, up 53.4 percent from a year ago.
Its second-quarter operating income estimate beat the market consensus of 11.2 trillion won in a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency that surveyed 15 local brokerage houses last month.
Samsung projected its second-quarter sales at 63 trillion won, up 19 percent from a year earlier. The figure is also above the market consensus of 61.3 trillion won.
Samsung, the world's leading memory chip and smartphone vendor, did not break down performances of its respective business divisions, saying it will announce the detailed earnings later this month.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)