One player for K League club Jeju United tests positive for COVID-19
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean football club Jeju United said Tuesday one of their players has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The K League 1 club said the player received his test on Monday after showing related symptoms, and the result came back positive Tuesday.
Jeju said every player and front office staff member of the team has been tested or will be tested.
The K League 1 season is in the middle of a midsummer break. Jeju's last match was on May 29, and they're scheduled to resume the season on July 20 against FC Seoul.
Jeju ran training camp from June 21 to July 1 in Milyang, South Gyeongsang Province. After two days off, the club gathered again at their home stadium on Jeju Island on Sunday. The ill player took part in Sunday's training.
The league office will await the findings of the epidemiological study before deciding whether to postpone matches.
In the top-flight K League 1, Daegu FC and FC Seoul have each had a player test positive in April and May, respectively. The FC Seoul case forced postponements of multiple matches.
Jeju had their physiotherapist and interpreter test positive in June but the rest of the team had been on vacation.
