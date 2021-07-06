Cheong Wa Dae reviews summertime disaster response preparedness
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday it reviewed the government's summertime disaster response system in a regular interagency government meeting.
Suh Hoon, director of national security, presided over the session joined by vice ministerial officials of 27 related ministries and other government organizations.
The Korea Meteorological Administration reported to Cheong Wa Dae a plan for a more detailed forecast system to provide the public with estimated precipitation every hour.
The Ministry of Environment said it would upgrade a system to use satellite imagery to prevent flood damage in the case that North Korea discharges dam water from a border region without prior notice, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
During the biannual session, called the "national crisis assessment meeting," Suh instructed the authorities to thoroughly check risk factors and readiness for responses, it added.
