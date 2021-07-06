Belgian ambassador and wife to return home this month after assault scandals
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Belgian Ambassador to South Korea Peter Lescouhier and his wife are expected to return home later this month, a source said Tuesday, after the latter drew public criticism for her alleged involvement in a set of assault cases.
On Monday, the ambassador's wife, Xiang Xueqiu, got into a fight with a street sweeper in a park in Seoul. Police promptly closed the case, as both sides did not want punishment against each other.
In April, she also faced assault allegations. Investigators dropped the case last month, citing the wife's diplomatic immunity and the alleged victims' request that she not be punished.
Seoul's foreign ministry said that it will first verify the facts behind this week's case involving Xiang, and warned that it will "sternly" respond if there was any legal offense.
"Currently, our priority is on verifying the facts. After that, we plan to actively respond in cooperation with relevant agencies if need be," Choi Young-sam, ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing.
