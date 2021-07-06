British ambassador to N. Korea to serve in S. Korea next year
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Colin Crooks, the British ambassador to North Korea, has been appointed to serve as South Korea's top envoy from next year, the British foreign office said Tuesday.
Crooks will replace Simon Smith, who will retire from the diplomatic service, in early 2022, Foreign, the Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement.
The Korean-speaking career diplomat has been working as the British ambassador to North Korea since December 2018, and has regularly shared what life in one of the most secretive states is like via his tweets to his 10,000 followers.
He is now working from London as the British Embassy in Pyongyang has been closed since May 2020 as part of COVID-19 restrictions.
"Honoured and delighted to be named the next British Ambassador to South Korea," Crooks wrote in a Twitter post. "I continue to work as Ambassador to Pyongyang until December. Look forward to moving 150 miles down the road (as it were) in the New Year."
The 52-year-old is married to South Korean-born wife Young-kee and has two sons. He served at the British Embassy in Seoul from 1995-1999
