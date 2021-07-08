Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Virus cases over 1,000 for 2nd day, super strong distancing rules under consideration (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't sits on its hands on reinforcing social distancing when cases reached peak, again one step behind (Kookmin Daily)
-- Daily virus cases could reach 2,000, Level 4 'shutdown' to happen at this rate (Donga Ilbo)
-- Greater Seoul area alone reports 1,000 cases, gov't dilly-dallying on reinforcing virus response (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Daily virus cases in 1,000s again, carelessness brings 4th wave of pandemic (Segye Times)
-- 1,200 cases for 2nd straight day, gathering ban of 3 or more people can happen at this rate (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Hasty move to lift 5 people gathering ban makes 700-meter-long line (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Highest distancing level under consideration after assessing 2-3 more days (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't with no foresight brings another wave of pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Virus control collapses as gathering ban of 3 or more people in offing (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- After 69 cases reported at Hyundai department store, 100,000 people subject to testing (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cases hit 1,212, second highest in single day (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 4th wave of virus sweeps Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Korea enters 4th wave of pandemic (Korea Times)
(END)