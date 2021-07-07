(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 7)

Such confusion was expected after the ruling front rushed to dole out the grants based on political reasons ahead of the next presidential election in March. After the outbreak of the coronavirus in February 2020, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance planned to hand out its first relief grants to the lower 50 percent income group three months later. But after the DP strongly opposed the plan, the ministry stepped back and expanded the scope of recipients to the lower 70 percent. But even that proposal was rejected by the DP at the time, which led to a universal payout of the grants for the first time. Money for all was the only acceptable proposal.