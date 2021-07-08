(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 8)

In a breakfast meeting on June 30, President Moon Jae-in was once again in a self-congratulatory mood while explaining his recent overseas trip for a G7 summit. But soon after, daily counts shot up to 800 and finally this week went above 1,000. The Korean Confederation of Trade Union (KCTU) went ahead with a weekend mass rally in downtown Seoul despite pleas from the prime minister to desist. As many as 8,000 people were set to congregate in central Seoul on July 3, and the Blue House did not take preemptive action to prevent it. Only after the count surged above 1,000 did the president declare no tolerance for violation of mitigation rules.