(LEAD) S. Korea records 2nd-highest daily COVID-19 cases of over 1,200
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday recorded over 1,200 new daily COVID-19 cases, marking the second-highest tally since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country and raising concerns of the potential emergence of a fourth pandemic wave, the government announced.
The announcement was made by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum during a daily interagency meeting on the nation's coronavirus response.
Wednesday's announcement of 1,212 cases marked the highest daily coronavirus tally so far this year and the second biggest since the outbreak of the pandemic in South Korea. The highest tally was reported on Dec. 25 of last year when the nation reported 1,240 cases.
Kim said that the government will extend the current distancing rules for an additional week but review elevating them to the highest level if the virus situation remains out of control within two to three days.
In announcing the extension of the current distancing rules, Kim stressed the nation is under an "emergency situation that requires its full resources to be poured into the COVID-19 response."
Health authorities initially planned to place the greater Seoul region under level 2 as it implemented an eased distancing scheme across the country on July 1. But the latest spike last week forced the government to hold off on the eased scheme until Wednesday. In light of the alarming latest tally, the government decided to hold off adopting the eased distancing guidelines for another week.
The government plans to greatly expand preemptive coronavirus tests and especially advise those in their 20s and 30s, of which variant cases are reportedly spreading fast, to get tested.
Authorities also plan to exclude restaurants, cafes and other businesses in breach of distancing rules from various government support programs, while expanding remote work programs for companies in the greater Seoul region.
