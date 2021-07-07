Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Olympics #badminton

Inseparable friends in badminton happy to be reunited in quest for medal in Tokyo

09:51 July 07, 2021

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- They have been friends for 14 years and have won world junior titles together. And finally, South Korean badminton stars Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan will team up in the women's doubles at the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.

Lee and Shin each competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics with different, older doubles partners. Lee and Chang Ye-na were knocked out of the quarterfinals, but Shin and Jung Kyung-eun grabbed bronze.

Lee and Shin won the women's doubles titles at the world junior championships in 2011 and 2012, and then collected bronze at the senior worlds in 2014. They were then separated ahead of the Rio Olympics before being reunited at the end of 2017. They believe they've learned enough lessons over the years that can help them in Tokyo.

This Jan. 31, 2021, file photo provided by the Badminton Korea Association shows women's doubles players Shin Seung-chan (L) and Lee So-hee, after they won the Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals at Impact Arena in Pak Kret, Thailand. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"In Rio, veterans led the way for us, and we were able to grow so much because of them," Shin, 26, said in a phone interview on Tuesday. "I think we know how to handle ourselves (in major competitions). Now, we're able to pull each other."

Lee, 27, chimed in, "We were young and inexperienced in Rio, and we just did what veterans told us. We'll be on our own now."

Together, they're the world's fourth-ranked women's doubles tandem, the highest position for a South Korean duo. Lee and Shin play similarly aggressive styles on the court, though their personalities are different.

"I have a bit of a temper, but So-hee puts up with me because she's so nice," Shin said with a laugh. "That's why we never get into any fights."

In this EPA file photo from Dec. 13, 2019, Shin Seung-chan (L) and Lee So-hee of South Korea compete against Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand during their women's doubles preliminary match at the Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals at the Tianhe Gymnasium in Guangzhou, China. (Yonhap)

After their reunion, Lee and Shin won the 2018 Fuzhou China Open on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour over the current world No. 2 duo from Japan, Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara. The South Koreans weren't able to get past the top-ranked tandem, Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan, in a couple of other BWF tournaments in 2018 and 2019. But Lee and Shin never got a chance to find out how they'd measure up against them in 2020 because the Tokyo Olympics got postponed by one year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The delay may have been a blessing in disguise for the South Korean team. Lee rehabbed her nagging knee injury and Shin also spent time healing bumps and bruises.

And better health for both led to encouraging results early in 2021. They captured the BWF World Tour Finals gold medal over fellow South Koreans, Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong, in January in Thailand, a week after finishing runners-up to Kim and Kong at the Thailand Open.

As for growing expectations for a medal in Tokyo, Lee said, "We don't consider them added pressure on us. We're grateful for people's interest. We'll leave it all on the court."

This Dec. 30, 2019, file photo shows South Korean women's doubles badminton players Shin Seung-chan (L) and Lee So-hee at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, 90 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK