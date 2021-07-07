LG Electronics Q2 operating earnings up 65.5 pct. to 1.11 tln won
13:29 July 07, 2021
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday estimated its second-quarter operating earnings at 1.11 trillion won (US$979.4 million), up 65.5 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue increased 48.4 percent to 17.11 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.
The operating profit was 8.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
