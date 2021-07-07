Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(2nd LD) New cases most since late Dec., virus curbs extended for 1 week
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases spiked by the most since late December on Wednesday, fanning fears of a fourth wave of outbreaks over the summer.
Health authorities decided to extend current distancing curbs in the greater Seoul area for one week but warned of further tougher measures unless the current situation is brought under control.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks dip amid virus woes, Kosdaq at this year's high
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower Wednesday after hitting an all-time high the previous session amid growing concerns over a surge in new COVID-19 cases. The Korean won sharply fell against the U.S. dollar on risk-averse sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 19.87 points, or 0.6 percent, to close at 3,285.34 points.
-----------------
S. Korea raises 2022 aid budget to 4.17 tln won for COVID-19, humanitarian assistance
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday earmarked 4.17 trillion won (US$3.7 billion) for its 2022 official development assistance (ODA) budget, up 12.3 percent from a year ago, the government said.
The 2022 ODA budget was approved in a meeting of the government's international development assistance committee chaired by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.
-----------------
(2nd LD) 37 newly enlisted soldiers at Army boot camp test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL -- Dozens of newly enlisted soldiers at an Army boot camp have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday, amid fears of a fourth wave of infections across the country.
After one conscript at the Korea Army Training Center in the central city of Nonsan was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, 35 others who had contact with him were also found to be infected, according to the ministry. Virus tests are under way on 400 others to confirm any additional cases.
-----------------
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
SEOUL -- Supergroup BTS rewrote its chart record on Wednesday as its upbeat summer number "Butter" retained the top spot on Billboard's main singles chart for the sixth consecutive week.
""Butter" is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a sixth consecutive week," Billboard said Tuesday (U.S. time) on its Twitter account.
-----------------
(LEAD) Gov't to build 'Lee Kun-hee museum' in Seoul following major art donation
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday unveiled a plan to build a museum dedicated to artworks donated by late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee in the country's capital after months of deliberation on its location.
Under the plan announced during a news conference here, Culture Minister Hwang Hee said the government will consider two sites in central Seoul -- in Jongno and Yongsan wards -- as candidates to build the coveted museum.
-----------------
UNC temporarily suspends tours to Panmunjom over COVID-19 concerns
SEOUL -- The United Nations Command said Wednesday it is temporarily suspending tours to the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, or the Joint Security Area (JSA), after two of its members came into contact with a coronavirus patient.
"Once we are certain that there is no additional risk to our force or the ROK population, we will resume JSA orientations," the U.S.-led command said in a Facebook post. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
-----------------
Seoul to reduce bus, subway schedules by 20 pct after 10 p.m.
SEOUL -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Wednesday the city will reduce bus and subway schedules by 20 percent after 10 p.m. to stem the recent resurgence of COVID-19.
At a press briefing, Oh said bus schedules will be scaled back starting Thursday and subway schedules starting Friday.
"We are asking people to refrain from non-essential travel as much as possible," he said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Defense chief 'terribly ashamed' about one-star general's sexual abuse allegations
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook said Wednesday he feels "terribly ashamed and regret" over recent sexual harassment allegations raised against a one-star general despite the military's ongoing efforts to root out sex crimes following the suicide of an Air Force abuse victim.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Samsung expects estimate-beating Q2 earnings on robust chip biz
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday expected market estimate-beating second-quarter earnings as its semiconductor business apparently offset a tepid performance from its mobile business.
In its earnings guidance, the South Korean tech giant estimated its operating profit at 12.5 trillion won (US$11 billion) for the April-June period, up 53.4 percent from a year ago.
-----------------
(2nd LD) LG Electronics expects solid Q2 earnings on home appliance biz
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it expected a solid performance in the second quarter as its home appliance business apparently continued to ride on robust demand of premium products amid the pandemic.
In its earnings guidance, the South Korean tech giant projected its operating profit at 1.1 trillion won (US$967 million) for the April-June period, up 65.5 percent from a year earlier.
-----------------
(LEAD) S&P raises 2021 growth outlook for S. Korean economy to 4 pct
SEOUL -- Global credit appraiser Standard & Poor's Global Ratings (S&P) on Wednesday revised up its 2021 growth outlook for the South Korean economy to 4 percent amid robust exports.
In April, S&P forecast Asia's fourth-largest economy to expand 3.6 percent this year, following a 0.9 percent contraction last year.
But the agency lowered its 2022 growth outlook for the Korean economy to 2.8 percent from its earlier estimate of 3.1 percent.
-----------------
Special counsel for Park Geun-hye case resigns amid bribery allegations
SEOUL -- Special Counsel Park Young-soo, who has led an investigation into a corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye, resigned Wednesday amid allegations he accepted a Porsche car from a fishery businessman.
Park said in a statement to reporters that he submitted his letter of resignation in the belief that it became "difficult" for him to carry out his duties as special counsel.
