Legochem Biosciences to raise 160 bln won via stock offering
18:26 July 07, 2021
SEOUL, JULY 7 (Yonhap) -- Legochem Biosciences Inc. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 160 billion won (US$140.6 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3 million preferred shares at a price of 3,013,180 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
