Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LegoChem Biosciences Inc.

Legochem Biosciences to raise 160 bln won via stock offering

18:26 July 07, 2021

SEOUL, JULY 7 (Yonhap) -- Legochem Biosciences Inc. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 160 billion won (US$140.6 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3 million preferred shares at a price of 3,013,180 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK