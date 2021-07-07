Hyundai workers vote on possible strike amid pandemic
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday voted for a possible strike for higher wages and better working conditions.
In a vote held Wednesday, 74 percent of the 48,600-member union agreed to hold a strike unless the company accepts their demands, a union spokesman said.
The union demanded an increase of 99,000 won (US$87) in base monthly pay, 30 percent of the company's annual profit in performance based pay for all employees, and extension of retirement age to 64, which was rejected by the company.
Instead, the company offered an increase of 50,000 won in base salary, one month of salary plus 3 million won per worker in performance-based pay, 2 million won in bonus, and 100,000 won worth of cash-equivalent points.
The union asked the company to present a revised offer but the company balked at the request, saying the extended COVID-19 pandemic and lack of semiconductor chips weigh on its vehicle production and sales.
The union is widely expected to stage a strike this month if the company doesn't make a revised offer.
Hyundai workers signed wage deals without strikes in the past two years due to the impact of a trade dispute with Japan and the pandemic on the automotive industry.
