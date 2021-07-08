South Korea expresses condolences over death of Haiti's president
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry expressed "deep condolences" Thursday over the death of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, pledging to support efforts to restore political and social stability in the country.
Moise was killed during an attack at his private residence on Wednesday morning, creating political turmoil when the country struggles with poverty. First lady Martine Moise was also attacked and is under treatment, according to reports.
"We express deep condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Haiti," Choi Young-sam, ministry spokesman, said in a written commentary.
"We hope that despite the shocking situation, people in Haiti would stand united to quickly regain political and social stability," he added.
Moise, 53, had been in office since February 2017.
