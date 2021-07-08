Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(News Focus) S. Korea seeks to supercharge electric future with next-level batteries
SEOUL -- To get faster to an electric future, automakers need lighter, faster-charging batteries, and South Korea wants to take a leading role in the global battery race amid a major technological shift in the automotive industry.
South Korea, China and Japan produce most of the world's EV batteries, but auto industry giants in Europe and the United States are ramping up efforts to have their own production capacity and develop next-generation batteries to reduce their dependence on Asia.
-----------------
S. Korea launches delegation for Tokyo Olympics
SEOUL -- South Korea embarked on a quest for a top-10 performance at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics with a launching ceremony for its delegation on Thursday, with the weary nation ready to lean on its Olympians for hope and inspiration during the global coronavirus pandemic.
South Korea will send 232 athletes and 122 officials in 29 out of 33 sports to the Japanese capital for the July 23-Aug. 8 competition.
-----------------
N. Korea stresses 'comradely' and 'strategic' relations with Vietnam
SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday stressed the importance of its "comradely" and "strategic" ties with Vietnam as it marked the anniversary of a summit between their leaders about six decades earlier.
"The friendly and cooperative relations between North Korea and Vietnam have evolved into uniquely comradely and strategic ties of today," the North's foreign ministry said in a posting on its official website.
-----------------
(LEAD) South Korea expresses condolences over death of Haiti's president
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry expressed "deep condolences" Thursday over the death of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, pledging to support efforts to restore political and social stability in the country.
Moise was killed during an attack at his private residence on Wednesday morning, creating political turmoil when the country struggles with poverty. First lady Martine Moise was also attacked and is under treatment, according to reports.
-----------------
(News Focus) Main opposition candidates' presidential campaign pledges to abolish gender ministry spark major backlash
SEOUL -- Campaign pledges to abolish the gender equality ministry by two presidential contenders of the main opposition party are sparking a major backlash from in and outside the party.
Former four-term lawmaker Yoo Seong-min and three-term lawmaker Ha Tae-keung, both competing to win the People Power Party (PPP)'s ticket to run in the March 9 presidential election, pledged to dissolve the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family earlier this week as part of their campaign promises.
-----------------
'Peace statue' exhibition again disrupted following delivery of suspicious material
TOKYO -- An exhibition showcasing a statue symbolizing Japan's sexual enslavement of women from Korea and elsewhere in Asia was disrupted Thursday after explosives that were suspected to be fireworks were delivered to the venue.
The exhibition, taking place at a gallery in the Japanese city of Nagoya, kicked off Tuesday for a five-day run.
-----------------
S. Korea's atomic energy think tank exposed to presumed N. Korean hacking for 12 days: NIS
SEOUL -- South Korea's national think tank on nuclear power has been exposed to a hacking attack presumably launched by North Korea, but no major data was leaked, the state spy agency said Thursday.
"An investigation is underway after receiving a damage report from the Atomic Energy Research Institute on June 1. ... It was exposed (possibly) to North Korea for about 12 days," Rep. Ha Tae-keung, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, told reporters, citing a briefing from the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
-----------------
IAEA monitoring-Fukushima
IAEA expected to announce Fukushima monitoring team, including S. Korean expert: source
SEOUL -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to soon announce a team of experts, including a South Korean researcher, to monitor Japan's planned release of radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima power plant, a source said Thursday.
Seoul has been seeking to take part in the U.N. nuclear watchdog's monitoring of some 1.2 million tons of tritium-laced water Tokyo plans to discharge from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean over the coming years, citing concerns about potential health risks.
-----------------
Vaccinations to begin for high school seniors, cram school teachers amid record-breaking virus surge
SEOUL -- High school seniors and teachers will get vaccinated starting July 19, and cram school teachers will be eligible for vaccine shots next week, the education ministry said Thursday, as the country has reported a record-breaking surge in infections.
The Ministry of Education said at a briefing the vaccinations will start later this month for high school seniors, teachers and staff members and those who will take the national college entrance exam slated for Nov. 18.
(END)