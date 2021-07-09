Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:57 July 09, 2021

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- Social distancing in capital area likely to be raised to Level 4 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cases hit record high of 1,275, greater Seoul area expected to be placed under Level 4 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gatherings of 3 or more people likely to be banned starting tomorrow, 'lockdown' becomes reality (Donga Ilbo)
-- Greater Seoul area under Level 4 starting Monday, curfew virtually placed after 6 p.m. (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Nighttime curfew in capital area imminent (Segye Times)
-- Gatherings of three or more people in capital area expected to be banned starting Saturday (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ban on gatherings of 3 or more people to be banned starting tomorrow at earliest (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Virus cases hit record high, S. Korea to decide on raising to Level 4 today (Hankyoreh)
-- 3 or more people cannot meet starting tomorrow at earliest (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Autos, steelmakers face labor-cost shock as supreme court orders direct employment of outsourced workers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Small businesses' loans reach critical level as 'debt bomb' grows (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Covid cases hit record 1,275 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea delays stronger COVID-19 measures despite record rise in cases (Korea Herald)
-- Experts call for strongest social distancing measures (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK