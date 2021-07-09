Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 July 09, 2021
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
July 6 -- U.S., Chinese envoys for N. Korea hold phone talks: State Dept.
8 -- N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late grandfather's death anniversary
-- S. Korea says atomic energy think tank exposed to presumed N. Korean hacking for 12 days
-- Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks
-- N. Korea's malicious cyber activities pose threat to U.S., allies: State Dept.
(END)