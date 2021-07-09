Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
N. Koreans overtake S. Koreans in TOEFL score in 2020: report
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- North Koreans surpassed South Koreans in the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), one of the leading English language proficiency tests, last year, a report showed Saturday.
According to a report from the U.S.-based Education Testing Service (ETS), the administrator of TOEFL, the average score in the internet-based TOEFL by North Korean nationals was 87 out of 120 in 2020.
North Koreans' average TOEFL score, up four points from 2019, was the same as the global average and one point higher than South Koreans' average of 86, up three points from the previous year, the report said.
------------
British ambassador to N. Korea to serve in S. Korea next year
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Colin Crooks, the British ambassador to North Korea, has been appointed to serve as South Korea's top envoy from next year, the British foreign office said Tuesday.
Crooks will replace Simon Smith, who will retire from the diplomatic service, in early 2022, Foreign, the Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement.
The Korean-speaking career diplomat has been working as the British ambassador to North Korea since December 2018, and has regularly shared what life in one of the most secretive states is like via his tweets to his 10,000 followers.
------------
U.S., Chinese envoys for N. Korea hold phone talks: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Sung Kim, Special U.S. representative for North Korea, held phone talks with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday, the State Department said.
The call between Kim and China's Liu Xiaoming apparently marks the first of its kind since Kim was named the special envoy in May.
"I can confirm that a call took place," a department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency without elaborating.
The call comes after Kim sought to reach out to the North during his recent trip to South Korea that the U.S. is willing to meet with the North "anytime, anywhere without preconditions."
------------
N. Korea faces food shortage of 860,000 tons: U.N. agency
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is expected to face a food shortage of around 860,000 tons this year, a U.N. agency said Wednesday, raising worries that its people could go through a "harsh lean period" in the coming months.
According to a report posted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on the webpage of its Global Information and Early Warning System, North Korea is projected to produce a "near-average level" of 5.6 million tons of grains this year.
The North still needs an additional 1.1 million tons of grains to feed its population, and given the "commercial imports officially planned at 205,000 tons," the North will likely face a food shortage of around 860,000 tons, the report said.
------------
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, Noh Kyu-duk, spoke by phone with his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, on Thursday and discussed efforts to advance the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, the foreign ministry said.
During the phone call, Noh and Kim discussed how to work together to swiftly implement agreements reached between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden at their May 21 summit and to make substantive progress in efforts to realize complete denuclearization on the peninsula, the ministry said.
Their talks came after North Korea rejected a U.S. offer to hold talks "anywhere, anytime without preconditions. Kim extended the offer during a trip to Seoul last month, but Pyongyang turned it down, saying it is "not considering even the possibility of any contact with the U.S."
------------
N. Korea's malicious cyber activities pose threat to U.S., allies: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, July 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea poses a significant cyber threat to the United States and other countries, particularly to financial institutions, a State Department spokesman said Thursday.
Ned Price also highlighted the need for joint efforts to counter such threats posed by the North.
"North Korea's malicious cyber activities threaten the United States. They threaten our allies and partners, countries around the world," the spokesman said at a press briefing, also elaborating that the North "poses a significant cyber threat to financial institutions."
(END)