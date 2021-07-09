Unification minister voices strong regret over PPP leader's call for abolition of his ministry
10:31 July 09, 2021
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young expressed strong regret Friday after the chief of the main opposition People Power Party suggested a need to abolish the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.
PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok raised the suggestion during a radio interview earlier in the day, saying it is inefficient to separate the duties of the foreign ministry and the unification ministry.
"I would like to ask whether Chairman Lee Jun-seok's remarks represent the party's opinion," Lee said. "If that is the case, it is very regrettable."
