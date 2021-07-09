Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon to hold emergency meeting on coronavirus crisis next Monday

11:04 July 09, 2021

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will hold an emergency inter-agency meeting to discuss the COVID-19 crisis in the greater Seoul area early next week, his office said Friday.

Moon instructed that the session be convened Monday, and it will be joined by the mayors of Seoul and Incheon and the Gyeonggi Province governor, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

Earlier Friday, health authorities reported more than 1,300 additional infections across South Korea amid the rapid spread of the delta variant especially in the Seoul metropolitan area.

The government announced a decision to raise social distancing restrictions to the highest level in the area with a population of around 25 million.

President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK